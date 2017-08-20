Hello everyone! I’ve wanted to post about this for awhile, but I haven’t known exactly where to start, so I’ve taken time to mull this over, and now I’m ready.

First of all, I have been nominated for a few blogger awards by some amazing bloggers who I absolutely love, and it has completely warmed my heart to know that they love my blog as well.

Within days of me starting this blog, I was an editor’s pick on WordPress Discover. I have no idea how, but I was. I didn’t even really know how to work WordPress yet, and then I was told I was an editor’s pick. Then, my blog flooded with amazing followers, comments and likes.

I was also being nominated for blogger awards by my peers on WordPress, and I had absolutely no clue. So, to everyone I hadn’t acknowledged when they were trying to support me—I am so, so, so sorry. I honestly had no idea what I was doing on here, other than how to publish my articles.

Anyway, with all that being said, for me, and the sake of what I want my blog to be, it’s too late for me to respond to my blogger award posts, since I don’t want to flood my blog with them, and I also don’t want to respond to some, and not others, as I feel like that’s unfair and rude.

I do however, want to talk about the amazing blogs that have nominated me though, and the blogs who I just straight up love in general, because I truly find them all amazing as well, and I think everyone who follows me will too, so these are the bloggers I want to recommend to everyone and the ones that I want to sincerely thank for nominating me in the past.

Aestheticallae Their blog is so beautifully written, so if you love beautiful pieces of writing, follow them. And I mean, who doesn’t love beautiful pieces of writing?

Runaway Nuns and Leprechauns They describe their page as “A spot where you can stop in for a daily dose of love and laughter sprinkled with a bit of chaos, confusion and lunacy.” And honestly, I think that says it all perfectly.

A Canvas To Describe Feelings They’re relatable, and inspiring. I absolutely love their blog with all my heart.

Our Mixed Box This is one of my absolute favorite blogs, if you aren’t following them, I actually feel bad for you because you are truly missing out.

Blue Settia This is another one of my favorite blogs. If you follow them, you’ll find such honest, and truly beautiful posts.

AC Glam For anyone of you who loves makeup, and reading beautiful pieces on the real issues, follow her blog. She is truly wonderful!

Actress In Reality She is truly a beautiful soul, with a very beautiful voice. I love her writing, and I love having her blog in my life. I find myself excited for her posts often.

PSEUDOMONAZ She is truly magnificent, and so is her blog. She takes great pictures, and is an awesome writer. Her blog is one of the most well-rounded blogs that I follow, and to be honest, I’m a little obsessed with it.

Dire_Diarist Her blog is wonderfully presented, and I love how she sees the world. Also, beautiful poetry.

Shared Thoughts I love their blog. They review everything, and I find myself referring to them often for their trusted opinion, so check them out.

So, I really loved doing this! So much so, I think I will do it again in the future. Anyway, if anyone wants to promote their own blog, or a friends blog, feel free to do so in the comments section.

❤