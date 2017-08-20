8. People don’t understand my love for being alone.
As weird as it sounds, being alone simply makes me happy. I need alone time. It honestly just makes me feel at peace. If I don’t get it for a long period of time, I will lose it.
7. Eye contact makes me uncomfortable.
Even this gif made me cringe. I’m sweating just thinking about it.
6. Small talk is beyond stressful.
I have too many thoughts to be brief. Plus, I’d honestly just much rather listen.
5. Going to the bar is so not fun.
Crowds of loud and rowdy people? No thank you. No thank you at all. I’ll have to get drunk before the bar, not at the bar.
4. I still have nightmares about classroom icebreakers.
Trying to think about three interesting facts about myself is the way I will die.
3. I am constantly daydreaming.
It’s so bad that my friends have to actually remind me to listen before they say something important. Literally, they will say “Okay now, this is important. So listen.”
2. Socializing for too long completely drains me.
This is literally me after I get home from being with people.
1. I don’t let many people in.
Okay, I have a few friends, and they’re amazing…but it took us a long time to get close because caring about people is hard, and scary.
17 thoughts on “8 Struggles I Have As An Introvert”
I can relate SO MUCH. I also hate groups consisting of more than 3 poeple. All I do is sit and smile.
Same here!!! I have to be very comfortable around people to be vocal. Glad you could relate 😊
This is so much of myself.. 🙂 Glad I have more people like me.. 😀
Me too 😊😊 it’s nice to know there are other introverts out there! 😂
This definitely sounds like me. It’s a running joke that I need to go out in public with my personal space bubble attached 😂
Hahaha I like that! I feel the same way about myself 😂
The hubby tells me I’m an extrovert, and a lot of this STILL fit! 🙂
Maybe you’re an extroverted introvert!! I’ve read a few things about those, and my friends always identify as well. Some people are both, and I believe that’s a good thing.
Well-rounded, or maybe just confused…! 🙂
Omg this post literally sums up my life.
Haha I’m glad you could relate!! 😊😊
I’m not sure if I’m an introvert since I’m confident with dealing with different types of people. However, I prefer to be alone. Choosing between going to a party or staying at home isn’t even a choice for instance.
I feel a lot more relaxed and comfortable when I’m walking, reading or watching tv alone.
Yes, I absolutely love being alone! Which I think is opposite for a lot of my friends, but I completely agree. I feel so much more comfortable.
My friends are also like that (Well, most people in Hong Kong like to hang out in places with a lot of people).
Classroom ice breakers were the worst things to ever exist. Instead of trying to think of 3 facts about me, I’m trying to figure out if they’re interesting enough. Way too much pressure. No one cares anyways, STOP IT TEACHERS!
Yes I know! That’s actually how I would always attempt to calm myself down haha. Reminding myself that nobody actually cares or is even really listening.
